A Lily man was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor child.
Antonio Ramirez-Lopez, 36, had entered a guilty plea last month to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of fourth-degree assault against a 10-year-old child.
The incidents took place between July 4 and Aug. 9, 2018. The first occurred in July when Ramirez-Lopez was reportedly drunk and molested the child when the child attempted to comfort him following an argument with another adult present in the home. He was indicted for sex abuse after he got on top of the child and pulled down her pants and underwear. The assault charge stemmed from Ramirez-Lopez having long fingernails and injuring the child during that incident.
The recommendation from the plea agreement was that Ramirez-Lopez serve six years on each sex abuse charge and 12 months on the assault charge. Those sentences would all run at the same time, giving him a total of six years.
During Monday's sentencing hearing, Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay upheld the terms of the plea agreement. Ramirez-Lopez was returned to the Laurel County Correctional Center where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on Sept. 18, 2018.
—
Another man charged with sex-related offenses was also sentenced during Monday's hearing.
Brian Allen Johnston Jr., 31, of Corbin, was sentenced to serve five years in prison and register as a lifetime sex offender on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
The incident that brought the charges against him came from incidents in April 2018 in which he was charged with having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old child as well as having deviate sexual intercourse for the sodomy charge.
Johnston was recommended to serve five years in prison on each count, but the two sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time, giving him a total of five years. Johnston admitted guilt with the plea agreement before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay, who upheld the terms of the plea agreement with the sentencing hearing.
—
Other persons sentenced on Monday were:
• Roy Jay Meeler, 54, of Johnson Road in London, who was sentenced to three years for first-degree possession of controlled substance for having over 2 grams of methamphetamine on April 18, 2019. He was also given a 12-month sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia, to run concurrently with the three-year sentence. Meeler is also scheduled for a forfeiture hearing on Jan. 27, 2020.
• Layla Marie Fehr, 25, of Sally's Branch Road in London, was sentenced to three years, which was probated for five years, for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in March 2019. As part of the probated sentence, Fehr must complete drug court, pay $250 to the Office of Public Advocacy for her legal representation in the case, and $155 in court costs. She was also ordered to comply with the office of Probation and Parole.
• Eva Jean Carr, 36, also known as Eva Jean Robertson and Eva Jean Moore, of Williamsburg, was sentenced to three years in prison, which was probated for three years, as part of a plea agreement entered earlier. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Aug. 17, 2019. As part of that plea agreement, however, she is to serve 30 days with no credit for time previously served. She must also enroll and complete rehabilitation program that is approved by the Office of Probation and Parole. She must also pay $155 in court costs.
• Bert Owen Collett, 48, of Little Drive in London, will be on probation for five years after serving 180 days of a probated five year sentence for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (opiates) earlier this year. Collett will receive 25 days credit for time served as part of the sentence. Jail records show Collett has been incarcerated since Nov. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.