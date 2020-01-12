A couple charged with endangering two young children are facing a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14 and remain incarcerated after their arrests early Thursday morning.
Michael E. Angst, 41, and Destiny Dawn McQueen, 21, both of 1011 Vaughn Ridge Road in London, appeared for an arraignment hearing before Laurel District Judge John Chappell on Friday and set to have their case heard for felony charges.
The two were taken into custody following an investigation in which McQueen was seen running naked along Vaughn Ridge Road around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. A passer-by stopped and the woman, later identified as McQueen, ran toward an object lying in the roadway, stating it was her baby.
Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9-1-1 call from the motorist and discovered the object was indeed a baby - a 5 1/2 month old child that was lightly clothed and wrapped in a blanket in 30-degree weather. Ambulance Inc. EMT's were called to the scene to check the infant due to the cold temperatures.
McQueen told deputies that there was another child in the roadway and kept talking about another child but deputies could not get an address from her. That launched a search of the area and to a residence where the father of the infant child was located. Inside the residence, they found a 2-year-old child and that the temperature inside the home was only 60 degrees. That sent another call to EMS to check that child.
Further investigation led to the determination that Angst and McQueen were both under the influence. Social Services workers were called to the scene to take custody of the two children, and Angst and McQueen were both arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
McQueen is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree; wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; public intoxication – controlled substances; first-degree indecent exposure, first offense, and second-degree disorderly conduct. She is held under $10,000 cash bond and is not permitted to have any contact with any child.
Augst is charged with first-degree complicity to commit wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication – controlled substances. He is held under $5,000 cash bond.
Both are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Jan. 14.
