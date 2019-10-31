The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double stabbing incident in which two male subjects were seriously injured.
The incident took place on S & A Lane, approximately one-half mile west of London, around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
The press release states that two male subjects were involved in an altercation in which each stabbed the other several times. Both men - whose names were not released - were transported to Saint Joseph London.
The investigation is continuing and arrests are expected from that investigation into the incident.
