OGELSBY, Illinois — Coming into Saturday’s Central Region pool play games, South Laurel Senior League All Star coach Steve Byrd expected his team to have its hands full against the Michigan All Stars and the Ohio All Stars.
Both teams have accumulated lots of success during Central Region Tournament play in years past, and it carried over into their respective games against South Laurel.
Michigan handed South Laurel an 11-1 loss while Ohio used an eight-run fifth inning to prevail, 15-1.
“We probably played two of the better teams historically in the regional tournament,” Byrd said. “Going in, we knew we’d be facing good teams, but I thought we competed early on with both of them. I thought we struggled with pitching, not really with performance, though.
“Offensively, I keep waiting for us to break out," he added. "There have been signs of it in both games.”
Despite the two setbacks, Byrd’s squad can still reach tournament play by winning its final two pool play games.
South Laurel was scheduled to play the Indiana All Stars on Sunday, and will face-off against the Wisconsin All-Stars today.
“We are trying to go 2-0 over the next two days,” Byrd said. “We need two wins. If we can get those wins the next two days, we will give ourselves a chance to make the tournament.”
Game One
Pool Play
Michigan 11, South Laurel (Kentucky) 1
Steve Byrd’s squad ran into one of the tournament’s favorites during their first pool play game of the Central Region Tournament.
Michigan managed to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before adding runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 4-0 advantage.
Michigan was able to put South Laurel away with a three-run fifth inning.
Byrd’s squad tried to put a rally together in the top of the sixth inning by scoring a run (Ashton Garland scored on an error), but Michigan was able to add four more runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to wrap-up the 10-run victory.
Garland collected a hit and scored a run in the loss for South Laurel while Lucas Mullins and Ayden Smith each finished with a hit apiece.
Mullins pitched two innings, allowing a run and a hit while Garland tossed 1 2/3 of an inning, surrendering one earned run and two hits.
Chance Wyatt and Maison Lewis also pitched on the mound for South Laurel. They each allowed three hits and three earned runs.
Game Two
Ohio 15, South Laurel (Kentucky) 1
South Laurel held its own early on during its second game on Saturday before seeing Ohio use an eight-run fifth inning to pull off a 15-1 win over Byrd’s squad.
Ohio led 3-0 going into the bottom of the second inning before seeing South Laurel score after a run-scoring single by Chance Wyatt cut his team’s deficit to 3-1.
South Laurel continued to threaten during the inning by putting base runners on second and third, but left both runners stranded.
Ohio took charge after South Laurel’s rally and put the game away by scoring two runs in both the third and fourth innings before adding eight more runs in the fifth inning.
South Laurel managed seven hits in the loss as Dylan Dixon led the way with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate. Ashton Garland, Harrison Byrd, Lucas Mullins, Ayden Smith, and Wyatt each finished with a hit apiece.
Byrd, Dixon, Connor Combs and Alex Collett each pitched in the game for South Laurel, as Ohio totaled 11 hits.
