Two-vehicle crash on US 25 results in 5 injured

Five, including three children, were injured in a Wednesday afternoon two-vehicle crash on US 25.
The crash, which occurred about eight miles south of London, at approximately 4:05 p.m.
The investigating deputies report that a black Toyota Corolla merging onto US 25 from American Greeting Card Road was struck by a silver Toyota Avalon that was traveling southbound on US 25.
After impact, the Toyota Corolla was knocked off the roadway. The Toyota Avalon came to rest in the center of the roadway.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Jennifer Haws, 35, of London, had to be extricated from her vehicle and was airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Three children, ages 16, 14 and 10, in that vehicle were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Health of Corbin for treatment.
The driver of the Avalon, Stanley Woods, 64, of London, was transported to Baptist Health for treatment of injuries.
Assisting at the scene of the crash was Lily Volunteer Fire Department, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI helicopter.
