The coronavirus has already taken the lives of thousands of Americans and is expected to cause additional deaths before it is contained and vaccines are developed to ward off its affects.
While the restrictions put in place on the national and state level continue to support the belief that social distancing and limited interaction in large groups will be effective in containing the newest disease outbreak, the coronavirus is just the latest of many the United States has battled - and overcome - in its history.
Healthline.com lists a number of epidemic diseases that have cost the lives and safety of American citizens, dating back to the earliest settlers who came from Europe. That website listed the following epidemics that have affected the lives of U.S. residents.
Healthline.com goes back to the 1600s, when European settlers brought in smallpox that killed 70% of the Native Americans between 1633 and 1634. The outbreak resurfaced in 1721 in Boston, costing the lives of 844 of its 5,889 residents. Smallpox continued to infect and threaten the lives of Americans for several years and it was not until 1770 that Edward Jenner developed a vaccine. The vaccine was effective and the last case of smallpox in the United States occurred in 1949.
• In 1793, the Yellow Fever from the Caribbean hit the United States hard, with 5,000 people dying that year. Its severity in Philadelphia caused 17,000 people to flee the city. It wasn't until 1935 that a vaccine was developed but not until 1953 was it licensed. Today, there is no cure for Yellow Fever, but those vaccinated will not contract the disease again. Mosquitoes are still considered a key to the spread of that disease.
• Cholera, an infection in the intestine, hit the United States in three waves between 1832 to 1866 with an estimated 2,000 to 6,000 deaths per day during the outbreak. In 1896, German scientist Willhelm Kolle developed a vaccine but the disease is still present in Africa, Haiti, Southeast Asia and central Mexico. The last documented case in the U.S. was in 1911 but cholera still causes nearly 130,00 deaths each year.
• Scarlet fever was rampant in the New England states in 1858, with 95% of those infected being children. This disease can develop after strep throat. Improved hygiene is credited as a factor in slowing down the disease as there is no vaccine to prevent either strep throat or scarlet fever.
• "Typhoid Mary," otherwise known as typhoid fever, came from an infected cook in an estate who also worked in a hospital unit in 1906 and spread it to 122 New York residents, with five of those dying. A vaccine was developed in 1896, but wasn't licensed until 1914. Today the disease is rare but can be spread through close contact with infected people and through contaminated food and water.
• The Spanish Flu was another devastating outbreak that took the lives of 675,000 Americans in 1918. It resurfaced in 1957 as the Asian flu and caused the deaths of 70,000 Americans. The influenza strains mutate, so people should get a yearly vaccination to ensure that the latest developments are effective from year to year.
• In 1921, Diphtheria challenged U.S. residents over a four-year period, causing the deaths of an estimated 15,520 people of its 106,021,537 population from the 1920 Census. The development of a vaccine in the mid-1920's caused a steep decline in infections. Today, Diphtheria is nearly obsolete and the vaccine for DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis) is commonly administered to children and adults. Those contracting the disease are now treated with antibiotics. Pertussis is also known as Whooping Cough, which had a resurgence in 2010 and 2014.
• Polio was also a common killer from 1916 through 1955. According to the Healthline website, polio took the lives of 3,145 people during its peak in 1952. Approximately 57,628 cases were reported that year. U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt contracted the disease when he was 39 years old and was paralyzed the remainder of his life. In 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk developed a vaccine and by 1962, the total number of cases had dropped to 910. After a vaccine was developed, the U.S. Congress passed The Polio Vaccination Assistance Act in place. Today, polio is rare but still exists in areas of Asia and Africa.
• Recent outbreaks of the measles ran from 1981 through 1991 and the Healthline website lists an annual death rate "fluctuated" between 2,000 to 10,000 people. Although a vaccine was licensed in 1953, doctors recommend a second dose and since that has occurred, each year has reported less than 1,000 cases.
Another outbreak of measles came in 2014 and 2015 and the CDC said those cases strongly resembled the outbreak in the Philippines in 2014.
• Contaminated water in Milwaukee took the lives of over 100 people in 1993, although over 403,000 people were infected during this epidemic. No vaccine was developed for the contamination (Cryptosporidium) and only those people with comprised immune systems died. Cryptosporidium causes stomach cramps, fever, and dehydration. Water is now free of cryptosporidium but there are still an estimated 748,000 cases each year. It is spread through soil, food or water or contact with infected feces. The website recommends practicing personal hygiene, especially when camping.
• In 2003, the SARS virus (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) began in Asia and spread to a dozen countries. It is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-associated coronavirus and is credited with causing the deaths of 774 people of the reported 8,098 cases. However, only eight people in the United States had laboratory evidence of the SARS-CoV infection and all of those had traveled to areas where SARS was spreading.
• 2009 brought the H1N1 pandemic (H1N1pdm09) that began in the United States and spread globally. This new influenza was harsher on younger people, as persons 60 years and older showed antibodies that warded off the virus - believed to have been built up in their systems from exposure to an older H1N1 virus earlier in their lives. From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus, according to the CDC website.
• Whooping cough, medically known as Pertussis, made a strong comeback in 2010 and again in 2014 and was especially serious for infants. Statistics show that of the 10,000 documented cases, 10 infants died of whooping cough in those two years. Whooping cough is highly contagious and coughing attacks can last for months, according to the Healthline website. It is expected that whooping cough makes a resurgence every three to five years and although the risk is lower than it once was for infant deaths, doctors recommend that pregnant women receive a vaccination in their third trimester as a precaution.
• The outbreak of the COVID-19 is believed to be a leading cause of death in the U.S. thus far this year. The Center for Disease Control updated the statistics for April 16 as a total of 632,548 cases - with 632,200 of those confirmed and 348 probable. The total deaths are estimated at 27,012 - adding that 22,871 are confirmed, with a leeway of 4,141 being probable.
Officials continue to stress staying at home and avoiding large gatherings over 10 people, sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces, washing hands often for 20 seconds with antibacterial soap, and using masks and gloves in public places.
