Understanding different colorectal cancer screening options  

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, there is not a better time to discuss the screening and treatment options of the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. This year alone, nearly 148,000 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and more than 53,000 are expected to die from the disease, as reported by the American Cancer Society. This is why it is important for us all to understand colorectal cancer screening options and who is most at risk for colorectal cancer.
Risk factors for colorectal cancer include being overweight or obese, not being physically active, smoking, heavy alcohol use, being over the age of 50, having a family history of the disease, or having a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease.
Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum and, in some cases, abnormal growths, or polyps, may form and develop into cancer. When colorectal cancer is found at an early stage, your physician is often able to remove polyps before they become cancerous. There are several screening options recommended to help detect signs of polyps and colorectal cancer, including stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy and CT colonography, which is a virtual colonoscopy.
At-home test kits will help look for hidden blood in the stool, including a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and a guaiac-based fecal occult blood test (gFOBT), both of which are recommended annually. During the FIT, an individual uses a brush or stick provided in the testing kit to collect stool that is mailed back to a provider to be tested. The gFOBT is similar to the FIT test and is used to detect hidden blood in the stool through a chemical reaction. Similarly, a stool DNA test also allows you to collect a stool sample at home, but this test looks for abnormal sections of DNA and is recommended every three years.
Visual exams also help your physician to take a closer look at the colon and rectum. During a flexible sigmoidoscopy test, a physician inserts a small tube into the rectum to check for cancer or polyps inside the lower third of the colon and rectum. This test is recommended every five years. Similar to a sigmoidoscopy, during a colonoscopy, the physician uses a longer tube to check for polyps or cancer inside the rectum and the entire colon. This examination is recommended every 10 years for individuals without an increased risk of colorectal cancer. A computed tomography (CT) colonography, or a virtual colonoscopy, is recommended every five years and uses X-rays to create photos of the entire colon for the physician to analyze.
If colorectal cancer is discovered, there are several different treatment options, including laparoscopic surgery to remove the tumor completely. If you are at risk for colorectal cancer, talk to your physician to develop an examination plan in order to detect colorectal cancer early, when it is most treatable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.