Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties, including Laurel, between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Laurel's latest rate, released last Thursday as part of the state's monthly report, stands at 3.8% — down from 4.4 a year ago.
Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.3% for September 2022, and 3.3% for the nation.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate was released on Oct. 20 and can be viewed at https://www.kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=587.
In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
