BARBOURVILLE — Union College plans to resume classes on campus in the fall, according to a letter sent to campus community members Thursday afternoon by President Marcia Hawkins, Ph.D.
Campus life came to a halt in March after the college transitioned to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in her letter to the campus community, President Hawkins confirms that the college doesn’t intend on continuing distance learning for the 2020-21 school year.
“We are developing the policies and practices necessary to ensure a safe return for students, faculty and staff. In short, we are planning to reopen campus for the fall semester,” Hawkins said.
Flexibility will be key in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition back to campus life in August. President Hawkins wrote that she will be releasing more details on this transition in the next few weeks.
Union College press release.
