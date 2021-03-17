A multitude of brown lunch sacks filled God's Food Pantry on East Fourth Street last Wednesday night.
Volunteers gathered on Wednesday evening to prepare bags of snacks that will be distributed to Laurel County students this week - bags that were filled with healthy foods and proteins for many children who may be experiencing food insecurity.
Beanee Weenees, Vienna sausages, cookies, raisins, strawberry apple sauce, instant oatmeal packets, cereal, a pint of milk and juice were among the items being carefully packed by volunteers with the Backpack Club and United Healthcare.
A bonus to the food sacks was a video from former University of Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden, who stressed the importance of eating properly and getting exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle. After leaving UK's football program, Bowden continued his career with the Miami Dolphins.
The donation of $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare to Dreambuilders Foundation provided funds to purchase food that will last until the end of the school year - something for which the Backpack Club of Laurel County is extremely grateful.
Jennifer Hawkins, president of the local Backpack Club, said the volunteer organization, said the assistance with food supplies for the children of Laurel County is an extra bonus.
"The donation is enough it will supply us through the end of this school year," Hawkins said. "Ryan Altizer with Dreambuilders reached out to us and asked how much is the weekly cost of the food sacks. The biggest part of this donation is that we were able to incorporate more nutritional items and protein into the food bags with the donation."
Hawkins said the volunteers meet every two weeks to prepare the food sacks for students across the county. Although members of the Backpack Club oversee the primary packing operations, volunteers from other agencies are welcomed and appreciated, as the weekly total number of snack bags prepared is 600.
Hawkins added that board members of the Backpack Program are always on hand to prepare the snack bags, but with the alternating two-week schedule, it takes several hours to prepare 1,200 bags.
"We have board members come in but we accept volunteers in groups, like people from church groups or businesses," she explained. "We prefer to have groups that have been around each other previously, with the COVID - we can't just take individuals who want to help out but rather as a group."
With the donation from UnitedHealthcare to Dreambuilders and back to the Backpack Program, last week's volunteers were from UnitedHealthcare's Community Outreach and Case Management teams. Ashley Hobbs, manager of that program, said the volunteers were happy to participate in the effort.
"COVID has led to many children being hungry, which provided the initiative for UnitedHealthcare," Hobbs said. "We volunteered to compile the bags for the families - many of which are our clients. There is much food injustice and there is a large population here. Eastern Kentucky is important to us."
Hobbs praised her organization and its employees for their true dedication to helping others.
"I'm lucky that I work for a company that cares about giving back to our members, especially in a pandemic," she said. "We are happy to help and know that this is going to a good cause."
The Backpack Program of Laurel County meets every two weeks on Wednesday evening to prepare the food snacks. To volunteer with a group, please contact Hawkins at (606) 682-0488 or message them via their Facebook page.
