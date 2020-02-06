LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List at the University of Kentucky. Among the students honored are:
Dustin Stopher of London. During this term, Dustin's academic major was Psychology.
Jorden Jones of London. During this term, Jorden's academic major was Political Science.
Michael Votolato of East Bernstadt. During this term, Michael's academic major was Economics.
Parker Herren of London. During this term, Parker's academic major was Political Science.
Weston Griebel of London. During this term, Weston's academic major was Biology.
Bronson McQueen of London. During this term, Bronson's academic major was Geological Sciences.
Lennox Brinks of London. During this term, Lennox's academic major was Political Science.
Devin Rogers of London. During this term, Devin's academic major was Political Science.
Kaley Stidham of London. During this term, Kaley's academic major was Political Science.
Rebekah Dyche of London. During this term, Rebekah's academic major was Philosophy.
Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. These high-achieving students have put in the time and effort needed to meet the academic requirements for the Dean's List and demonstrated a commitment to learning.
