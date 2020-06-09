uk

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates for graduation during virtual commencement ceremonies in May 2020. Among the honorees are:

Marc Kaminsky of London who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Avni Bhopatkar of London who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Anthropology.

Jorden Jones of London who received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology.

Sydney Floyd of London who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Katelyn Smith of London who received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

