It started with events being canceled, followed by businesses losing money, which led to employees being laid off and, eventually, places closing their doors with no reopen dates on their calendars.
The lasting effects on the economy following the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are still largely unknown, according to James Maples, a professor of sociology and anthropology, as well as an economic impact researcher at Eastern Kentucky University.
“There’s no clear knowledge of how long things are going to last,” he said. “… There’s just a lot of ifs.”
Maples believes the economy can and will recover, but in the meantime, there’s a lot of cascading happening in the local economy.
A fair amount of Maples’ economic impact research focuses on rock climbers in the Red River Gorge, and even though the Red River Gorge seems like a good place to practice social distancing, he said “it seems maybe people aren’t leaving the house.”
Climbers might not know if businesses are open for them to order food or for lodging, so they might not travel to the Red River Gorge, he explained.
The changes in the economy also became evident last Wednesday when Maples spent time walking through downtown Berea, and everything was closed. He went to Apollo for lunch and ordered takeout. Only two or three people were working instead of the restaurant’s normal six or seven. And normally at the lunch hour, the place is swarming with business, he said, but that wasn’t the case either.
“If there’s no visitation, there’s no expenditures,” Maples said. “If there’s no expenditures, there’s no employment, and it all goes back to rent not getting paid.”
The biggest thing that will make a difference, Maples said, is safety nets being put into place, such as the stimulus packages being talked about at the national level and states helping out with things such as interest rates and unemployment insurance.
“I think there’s going to have to be accommodations,” he said. “...There’s a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck.”
It’s something that’s on Maples’ mind even as he buys groceries.
“I still feel really privileged and blessed,” he explained. “I can teach from home. I have the resources at home to be comfortable.”
So when he went out to buy groceries, he spent the extra money to buy organic food that costs more so the more affordable food was left for others.
“Three hundred dollars wasn’t undoable,” he said. “It was painful, but it was doable.”
Additionally, while he was shopping at Walmart, he ran into a person who was trying to feed a family of nine people, which is also something that stuck with him.
“How do you do that if you don’t have money set back, or without a credit card and going into debt?” he said.
If people do go into debt, he said, it’ll be harder for them to spend the money to help the economy after the fact, too.
“Our economy will bounce back. It’s not going to go away, but it does create for unsure times,” he said. “Two or three weeks of quarantine, especially if they go to a national forced quarantine … if they go into something really serious that goes into the summer, that’s kind of inconceivable.”
However, he said he’s excited to see actions being taken by the government, such as Gov. Andy Beshear stopping evictions statewide.
“I truly don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I am excited that the safety nets are coming out. I think that’s a good proactive way to fix this,” he said.
As far as what people can do to help the economy from home, Maples didn’t have any ideas. When he was in Apollo, he tipped extra, “just to try to put a little more extra money in the economy.”
But, he said, “I don’t know that the extra tipping did anything. … It’s really an unparalleled time.”
One thing he does know, though, is that hoarding is a terrible idea.
“I’ve checked in with my neighbors,” he said. “We’re helping running from place to place and running supplies, making sure our elderly aren’t out and about. … It’s time to care of each other.”
While waiting to see how long social distancing and self-isolation will last, Maples said, he’s been spending more time with his family. He also started putting the phrase, “How are you doing today?” in his daily conversations with people. He recommends getting extra rest and building community ties, as well.
Maples also pointed out a lot of universities across the nation offer some free online courses that could benefit those who are stuck at home every day.
He also commented on how a lot of people are using technology to stay in touch with each other and how he read about a school in another country using Minecraft to hold a graduation ceremony when the school had to cancel graduation.
“I thought that was a really cool adaptation,” he said.
Maples doesn’t think of the uptick in video game sales, such as the fact that Nintendo Switch’s “Ring Fit Adventures” is sold out globally because of the pandemic, in terms of helping the economy, but he said it does help with depression.
“I love Gen Z and how Gen Z is using video games, because they’re using it … to connect with others,” he said.
He explained communication with others is really important with how many people are stuck in the same space with the same people for extended periods of times. He’s already read headlines about shootings in the U.S. being related to the pandemic.
He also compared aspects of COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu.
“It was a virus threat that came out of (China) that ended up spreading really fast, and it also caught us in the end of World War I … . It was one of those odd flus that was reported in killing people,” he explained. “It sounds somewhat similar.”
The Spanish Flu was also a contributing factor to The Great Depression, in addition to World War I and the stock market crash in 1929.
Maples said the country isn’t in the same position as it was back then, because, “We have a radically different economy now and radically different medicine.”
But, “I think the fear it created was something to think about,” he said. “I kind of feel like that’s what we’re dealing with. … Hopefully this won’t be nearly as scary.”
While Maples realizes that it’s a scary time for the economy, as someone who studies economic impact, he said it’s also exciting.
“I think in the scheme of things, our country will make it through,” he said.
