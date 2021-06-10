Bees are an important part of agriculture, because they provide the pollination required to produce many crops. Beekeeping not only helps ensure that your crops get pollinated, but it can be a very rewarding experience, not to mention producing some very tasty honey. The Kentucky State Beekeepers Association has many upcoming educational programs to help you learn more about beekeeping and improve the health of your hives.
With funding from Kentucky State University, Phil Craft is offering an online series called Intermediate Beekeeping. Craft is a retired Kentucky state apiarist and former beekeeping specialist for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
This series is designed to help beekeepers better manage their honeybee colonies. The program consists of eight live virtual classes and a Q&A session. Sessions occur on various Tuesday nights throughout 2021 at 7 p.m. ET.
Upcoming sessions include:
June 22: Mid-summer hive management, honey dearth issues, robbing precautions, waxing moths and varroa summer treatment
July 6: Removing honey from the hive, processing the honey and selling it in Kentucky
July 27: Developing and following a varroa management plan
Aug. 24: Fall hive management, helping your bees prepare for winter
Sept. 21: Other IPM techniques to control varroa mites
Oct. 12: Phil Craft and other guest panelists TBA
To participate in the series, you must be a member of the Kentucky State Beekeepers Association. The cost to join is $15 per year, and you do not have to reside in Kentucky to be a member of the organization.
More information about these educational programs of the Kentucky State Beekeepers Association is available online at https://bit.ly/2QoJ4qE. More information on ways bees can improve your agricultural operation is available at the Laurel County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Source: Phil Craft, Kentucky State Beekeepers Association
