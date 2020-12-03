* Due to a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday, London Tourism has decided to postpone the parade until Saturday evening. The time (7 p.m.) and route will remain the same.
Original story
The annual Randy Smith's Christmas on Main parade will make its way through downtown London on Friday evening - just as it has done for the past three decades.
This year, however, is focused on social distancing and foregoes the usual festivities prior to and following the parade.
Despite that, City of London Tourism's executive director Chris Robinson said there will be several floats and groups involved in this year's event.
"Participation looks good," he said. "We realize that it will not be as big as in past years but people can still come out and watch the parade."
The highlight of the parade will be Santa riding on the sleigh, pulled by the eight reindeer - a float sponsored by the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber CEO Deanna Herrmann said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa will still make his appearance in the parade although no visits with Santa will be held this year due to social distancing and restrictions on group gatherings.
The 31st Randy Smith's Christmas on Main Parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will follow the parade route from the North Main Kroger plaza to Carnaby Square on South Main Street.
"That will allow for social distancing among those wishing to watch the parade this year," Robinson added. "We encourage people to come out and see the parade but to be mindful of keeping their distance and wearing their masks."
