SECOND UPDATE 07/11 6:13PM: The human remains found at a home in Garrard County have been confirmed to be those belonging to Savannah Spurlock.
Trooper Robert Purdy, public information officer for Kentucky State Police Post 7, made the announcement at a Thursday press conference, which comes only mere hours after David Sparks, 23, Lancaster, was arraigned in Garrard County District Court. Sparks, who pled not guilty, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. He is currently lodged in the Lincoln County Regional Jail with no bond, according to online jail records.
“As a result of the autopsy, we can now confirm the remains are those of Savannah Spurlock, who went missing on Jan. 5 after leaving a Lexington bar with three individuals,” Purdy said.
The other two men have not been charged, and Purdy said they will not speculate on if the other two men will be charged in the future.
Sparks was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Thursday morning and booked into the Madison County Detention Center by Kentucky State Police after human remains were located concealed in an unnatural position, which had not been moved recently, according to Purdy, beneath the surface of the ground at a Perkins Lane home off of Fall Lick Road in Garrard County.
The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. While it has been confirmed the remains belong to Spurlock, the cause or manner of death has yet to be released. Medical examiners hope to shine more light on how she died in the coming weeks, Purdy said.
Spurlock's aunt Lisa Thoma said the family is "heartbroken" over the news of her niece's death.
“Our sobs of pain and physical anguish are met with moments of our beautiful memories of the vibrant and vivacious person she was. She lives on through her precious boys, who each carry a special part of her in them,” Thoma said in a video statement posted to the Missing Savannah Facebook page, which will be closed later this week.
The family is asking for privacy as they mourn Spurlock's death.
Sparks is being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Sparks' arrest citation states that a man called his attorney Wednesday to report a foul odor coming from his property and was concerned.
This, coupled with Sparks being a primary suspect in the Spurlock missing persons case, prompted law enforcement agencies to take another look at the property.
The remains were found just before midnight, along with "items of evidence believed to be connected to the missing persons case," according to Sparks' citation.
"These items were last known to be in the control of only two individuals, the missing person, and the above," Sparks' citation said.
Purdy was still unable to comment on what those items found were at the news conference.
Richmond Assistant Chief of Police Rodney Richardson, the agency in charge of the missing person's case, said that they had received a tip around 5 p.m. Wednesday that led them back to the Garrard County residence that had been previously searched. For RPD, their case is now closed, but Richardson said they plan to support and stand by KSP and the other agencies involved as the murder investigation begins.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search on Wednesday night, including RPD, KSP, Lancaster Police Department, Garrard County Police Department and the Louisville FBI Evidence Response Team. Purdy said the differing law enforcement agencies were on scene from about 5 p.m. until roughly 2 a.m.
The finding comes just days after the six-month anniversary of Spurlock's disappearance.
Investigators believe Spurlock, who was 22 at the time she disappeared, was last seen Jan. 4 after she left a Lexington bar and went with a group of men to a home on Price Court in Garrard County.
The home on Price Court was searched during the initial stages of the investigation. Search teams spent weeks looking for her throughout Garrard County soon after she went missing.
The ongoing death investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Tye Chavies.
