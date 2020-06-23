A West Virginia woman had an unexpected prolonged stay in London after her dog jumped from her vehicle and ran away on Friday.
But with the help of some local residents, Bandit, the chocolate chihuahua, is back with his owner, Tammy Johnson, after being missing for four days.
Johnson said she and her boyfriend Ron had stopped at the London Speedway off Ky. 192 on Friday afternoon to get gas and went inside the store, leaving their friend and Bandit in the vehicle. But while they were inside, their friend heard the gas pump click and got out to remove the nozzle.
Unfortunately, that's when Bandit also exited the vehicle and ran through the parking lot and into the weedy area behind Comfort Suites Inn.
"My friend tried to get him and four or five other people tried to chase him, but he's afraid of people so he ran away," Johnson said. "He only comes to me. I know if I had called out to him, he would have come back."
And that is exactly what happened on Monday evening when London resident Vicki Blanton and Johnson went on another excursion in hopes of finding Bandit.
Johnson said she got the call from Travis Howard, who works at Martin's Peterbilt. Howard said he had found a dog near the business and described him to Johnson.
"I saw him and couldn't do anything but cry," she said. "He just jumped in my arms."
The dog had incurred a slight injury to his leg during the time he was lost, but Blanton said he would fully recover.
For Johnson, finding her long-time pet and companion was a Godsend.
"I've raised him from a pup," she said. "I've had him for six years. He's afraid of storms, he shakes all over. He doesn't like people and I'm afraid he would grieve himself to death if we hadn't found him."
Johnson said she was en route home to Beckley, West Virginia when they stopped in London on Friday afternoon. The couple was returning from Georgia, where Johnson had gone before a judge to gain custody of her adopted son's children.
"The judge gave me custody of the two kids - one is 6 and one is 8 - and said they would extradite them to West Virginia to me," she said. "I was going home to get my house ready for them when Bandit ran away."
Johnson credits the help she received from Blanton and another London woman who were out searching for Bandit.
"There are so many good people here," she said. "I'm so thankful for their help in getting my baby back."
