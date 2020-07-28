Upper Cumberland Community Foundation gives $1,000 to Laurel County African American Heritage Center 

The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Laurel County African American Heritage Center. The funding is part of a targeted contribution to support the southeastern Kentucky region and to help local communities throughout the mountains support farmers, growers and consumers of fresh produce and other local products.
"Kentucky’s Farmers’ Markets are an important component of community development, providing an opportunity for all members of the community to interact socially and economically. In this time of COVID-19, farmers' markets are one of the safest sources of fresh food. On behalf of the members of Community Farm Alliance, we applauded the Foundation’s continued support for these vital parts of our communities," said Martin Richards, executive director of the Community Farm Alliance.
Rodney Kuhl, Foundation’s Co-Chairperson, echoed the need for this support saying “Laurel County farmers’ direct to consumer sales builds community while promoting the health habit of eating more vegetables. It is a win-win.”
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation; transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. The Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life for the citizens of Laurel County. Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a network of nationally accredited foundations across the region.
The purpose of this grant is to help support the Laurel County African American Heritage Center with a manager and funds to double the value of SNAP purchases and Senior Vouchers used to purchase fresh produce at the market.
If you’d like to make a donation to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation to help fund this work or similar projects, please visit our website www.appalachianky.org/upper-cumberland-community-foundation to donate online or mail a check to PO Box 1381, London, KY 40743.
