Windows shook as 50 motorcycles and a half a dozen classic cars began the third annual Upper Cumberland Poker Run, a five-stop, four-hour tour of Southeast Kentucky's back roads. Participants drew cards at stops in Manchester, Barbourville, Middlesboro and Williamsburg before returning to their launch site, Wildcat Harley Davidson, in London.
This year marked the addition of a flight of classic cars launching from the Middlesboro Mall.
First place $300 went to Kenneth Gunter, Second place $200 went to Ernest Wilson, Third place $100 went to Tom Noe and the most competitive all categories, Worst Hand, was proudly awarded to Paul Bray.
Sponsors supported this event, raising more than $5,000, to be distributed back to the communities' non-profits as grants. Last year's grant winners were the Appalachian Service Project for repairs and handicap ramps in Clay County and the White Flag Ministry providing rooms for the homeless on cold nights 29 degrees and below. Upper Cumberland was instrumental in providing relief grants to the 2021 Oneida flood victims. Laurel County's board representatives are Deanna Herrmann of the London Laurel Chamber of Commerce, Jane Winkler Dyche of Dyche Law Office and Rodney Kuhl of the Small Business Association.
Even during such a challenging year, businesses sought to sponsor this event. Special acknowledgment is due: Advent Health of Manchester, The First National Bank of Manchester, Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Century 21's Heather Barrineau, Forcht Bank, Hometown Bank, Tim Short Auto Mall Middlesboro, Dr. John Newcomb, and Barbourville Tourism.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation, enhancing Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. The Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties. Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a network of nationally accredited foundations across the region. To learn more or support this work, donations to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation can be made by visiting www.appalachianky.org/upper-cumberland-community-foundation.
Presenting checks is Upper Cumberland Board Member Heather Barrineau to First place $300 Kenneth Gunter, Second place $200 Ernest Wilson, Third place $100 Tom Noe and Worst Hand to Paul Bray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.