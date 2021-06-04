Upswing in dining out and to-go prompts Texas Roadhouse Hiring Day   

LONDON — As local diners enthusiastically return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is staffing up. Monday, June 7, London’s Texas Roadhouse will host the first-ever hiring event for full and part-time positions.
Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurant believes in putting people-first and promotes from within. The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.
Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.
Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.
Texas Roadhouse is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage and welcome all interested applicants to apply.
Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 611 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2018, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Customer Service restaurants in the Casual Dining category in 2019. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.
