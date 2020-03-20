Local utility companies are following state and federal recommendations to keep their customers and staff as safe as possible while they continue to provide necessary services to the community.
Both Jackson Energy and Kentucky Utilities have closed their lobbies to the public but customers are free to use the drive-through windows, make online payments, sign up for automatic monthly bill payments or use the night deposit boxes. Staff at both local electric offices are still working but are limiting face-to-face contact while they continue to provide services to their customers.
CEO and President Carol Wright with Jackson Energy released the following statement regarding Jackson Energy's policies during this time when close contact is discouraged as a means to contain the coronavirus spread as much as possible.
"Jackson Energy has temporarily closed its lobbies to the general public and is encouraging its members to make payments by one of the following:
*Website: www.jacksonenegy.com - choices include auto pay, e-check, credit and debit cards
*Direct withdrawals from checking/savings account
*Payment kiosks are offered at nine locations throughout its territory
*SmartHub app can be downloaded to smart phones, iPads or tablets
*Pay by Phone by calling 1-844-206-7878
*Night Deposit Boxes
*Mail to: Jackson Energy Cooperative, PO Box 790, Annville, KY 40402
“As we move forward, rest assured that all Jackson Energy employees will continue to work diligently with our members to resolve any issues that may arise,” said Wright. “Line crews will continue to respond to service calls and normal daily operations should not be affected as all employees are working either remotely or in the offices.”
For any questions about their payment options, kiosk locations or other business issues, members are encouraged to visit their website at www.jacksonenergy.com or call us at 1-800-262-7480.
Kentucky Utilities has also closed their lobby for business but have installed the same policies recommended by the Center for Disease Control and the Public Service Commission.
Both electric supply companies are currently suspending their disconnect services and late fees in this time of national emergency. Although customers will not be responsible for late fees and their services will not be disconnected, officials at both stress that these measures do not mean that the utility companies are not "forgiving" the usage bills and that customers will be responsible for full payment once the restrictions are lifted.
Daniel Lowry, spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities, said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in KU extending payments until May 1.
"While we have suspended disconnects and payments, we do encourage customers to pay as much as possible now, even if it's not the entire balance," he said. "Payments can be made online, over the phone by calling 1-800-981-0600, by mail and at drive-through windows where available. We are waiving late fees for businesses for non-payment and we hope this will help people."
Lowry said the extended time to pay would help those affected by closings of businesses, especially small and privately owned businesses. He did say that services to customers would continue as usual.
"We have our crews ready even though we are practicing the social distancing, our crews are still out fixing lines, dealing with outages, repairing equipment, to make sure our customers needs are met," he added. "We are still doing our job to provide electricity to our customers and that won't change."
The utilities’ vice president of customer services, Eileen Saunders, says the hope is that the expansion of the policy will both assist all customers in managing through this difficult time and help, in small part, to protect the local economy from the impact of the ongoing crisis.
“We appreciate the contributions, economic value and character local businesses bring to our communities and, just as our residential customers, we know they’re struggling,” said Saunders. “We hope this policy will give them a bit of relief as they continue to try and navigate the uncertainty now and ahead.”
Wood Creek Water Association is following suit in the same manner - limiting their payments to online, phone, automatic pay and drive-through windows to keep its staff and customers safe.
Beth-Ann House, assistant office manager for Wood Creek Water Association, which includes Wood Creek, West Laurel and East Laurel customers, said the water district has closed its doors to the public, effective on Monday, March 16.
"The directors decided on Monday that we would close the lobby to the public, and the very next day the Public Service Commission ordered all utility companies to do that," she said. "We have suspended all late fees and disconnects, but that doesn't mean that customers are not responsible to pay their bills. We are just suspending disconnects and late fees during this time."
Kenneth Fisher, superintendent of Laurel Water District #2, is also following recommendations of PSC by waiving late fees and disconnect services. They closed their office on Monday as well, just prior to the PSC issuing their mandates.
Fisher said the disconnect services were suspended for 30 days but customers wishing to pay their bills could do so by several options.
"People can pay at www.laurelwater.com, use our drive-through which is open, or use our app which is lwdadvisory," Fisher added. "We do still have crews out working and we are taking precautions for our employees, such as checking them before entry here. We have a treatment plan in place and will be adding other precautions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.