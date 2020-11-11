As COVID-19 continues to rage through the community, veterans, who may be some of the most at-risk population, are likely experiencing even more worry as local veteran support groups are not currently meeting.
Without those support groups, as well as fear of potentially contracting COVID-19, veterans may be suffering in silence and this could onset or worsen existing mental heath problems for those veterans.
For those veterans experiencing anxiety or stress during this time, there are several local organizations he or she may reach out to for help:
-American Legion Post 88 (Corbin), call 606-528-1088
-Amvets Post 116 (Corbin), call 606-523-9027
-Mart Gentry American Legion Post 16 (London), call 606-864-2627
Veterans and their loved ones may also call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support.
