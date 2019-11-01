The annual London-Laurel County Veterans Celebration this Saturday gives citizens the opportunity to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice to the country.
The celebration will be begin at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Laurel County Courthouse.
The ceremony will include special singing, a proclamation honoring veterans and a 21-gun salute from the London DAV. Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield and London Mayor Troy Rudder will give opening and closing remarks.
“We want people to walk up to a veteran and shake their hand and tell them how much we appreciate them,” Judge Westerfield said. “Veterans gave us the right to be here today. Freedom doesn’t come without cost.”
“I hope all the veterans, when the day is over, realize that this community is behind them and thank them for their service,” Mayor Rudder said. “We appreciate all of our local heroes.”
The Veterans' Parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Kroger on North Main Street. It will end at the London-Laurel County Farmer’s Market, where a meal will be served for all those in attendance.
