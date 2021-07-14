Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1050 of London presented scholarships to students from South Laurel, North Laurel, and Corbin high schools. The group gave $500 scholarships for each student. They are already working on building funds for next year’s scholarships as well. | Photos contributed
Veterans provide scholarships to students
