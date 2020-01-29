The loss of a child is a devastating experience.
But for Rosalie Brewer, seeing the person responsible for the death of her daughter, Charity Stopher, sentenced is one major step toward healing.
Brewer and several other members of Charity Stopher's family were present in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday afternoon to witness the formal sentencing of Joshua Stopher, who pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault stemming from a November 2018 fatality involving two vehicles.
Brewer maintained from the time of the accident that Joshua Stopher intentionally pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle on South Laurel Road that fateful November afternoon. She also insisted that Stopher was under the influence of illicit drugs at the time.
"Charity said three days earlier that he (Stopher) was suicidal. There was also a lot of violence at home," Brewer said. "He's also threatened to kill her."
Brewer said she was driving along that section of roadway and saw the crash.
"I came up on the wreck. I went up to the scene and started asking him where Charity was. He told me I'd have to talk to Doug Bowling (county coroner). That's when I told him that I knew he'd done this on purpose," she continued.
"He has no remorse. He's kept his son from his grandparents, sisters and other family since the day Charity died," she added. "There are three different kids under three different roofs. The youngest is 6 and he's autistic and has cerebral palsy. He doesn't understand. He will tell people, ;Mommy's going to wake up today.' He very seldom sees his sisters."
Despite her loss, Brewer said seeing Stopher sentenced in the situation does provide some peace.
"This is giving me some closure," she said. "But he's going to walk out of prison in 13 years and I'm still going to be without a daughter, without a best friend. And there are three babies who are always going to be without a mother. We, the adults, can start healing now. The children - it will take a little longer for them."
