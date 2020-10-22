Victims advocate for KSP seeking spot on city council

This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Matthew Johnson has worked with the public since he was 12 years old and he hopes to use his experience to be a voice for the community as a member of London City Council.
Johnson, 33, currently works for the Kentucky State Police as the victims advocate in a new position that was created in November 2019 through the program Victims Advocacy Support Services. He provides services and resources to victims of crime. There's one advocate at each of the 16 posts throughout the state.
Johnson has had a variety of experience dealing with the public in this position as well as the others he has held in his lifetime. He has 10 years experience with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services through the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He started in this position in 2009 at the family support office, where he helped families and clients in need. He then transferred to the Office of Inspector General in 2013 where he inspected health care facilities.
He then started working with Kentucky All STARS where he rated childcare centers. He left that position to begin his work with KSP.
Johnson says he has always been a people person and was encouraged by others to run for political office, which led to him seeking the position of a member on London City Council.
"I want to make a positive difference in London," he said. "I want to help London grow and thrive and I just want it to be a even better place for my family, my children, their children and their children. It just goes down the line."
He said he hopes to represent the values of London and Laurel County.
"I do have conservative and Christian beliefs," he said. "I'm running on a conservative, honest and transparent platform. I think whatever goes on, the public needs to know and be involved in."
He noted there's a big focus on Levi Jackson to improve the park and campground while preserving the nature and the history of the park.
"I have ideas of how to grow the park and attract visitors and businesses and just keep London really family oriented," he said.
In addition to his work experience, Johnson volunteers with London-Laurel County CSEPP (Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program), which is a team that helps educate and enhance emergency preparedness.
He has been a member of the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Team since 2009. The team can be activated by a governor's disaster declaration and they provide psychological first aid and rapid response assessments for first responders.
He is also a volunteer with Laurel and Knox CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), which is a program providing child advocates sworn in by the family court judge to represent the best interest of the children in different cases.
He also assisted with his son's wee ball team this year and he and his son also took part in the Laurel County Extension Office adopt a box program where they planted vegetables and learned to grow them. With the vegetables they grew, Johnson and his son set up at the local farmers' market to sell their vegetables, but his son wanted to give everything away without charging, so Johnson let him since he had put in the work.
Johnson has a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, sociology any psychology from Union College. He graduated from North Laurel High School in 2005 and was president of student council.
Johnson married to Samantha Johnson and they have two children, Gideon, 4, and Greyson, who was born in July.
"I'm truthful, I'm honest," he said. "I'm always available to talk to people in the public."
