Video series to promote gospel conversations available from KBC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Cultural challenges present opportunities for gospel conversations, according to two Baptist leaders. A series of videos helping pastors and church leaders engage in conversations about faith has been released by the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
The videos feature David Evans, pastor of Springfield Baptist Church, Springfield, Tenn., and Rob Patterson, KBC evangelism team leader.
The conversations focus on apologetics and the gospel.
“People often get anxious when they are asked to explain what they believe,” Evans said, “Sometimes we equate apologetics with hostile arguing, but we need to remember we’re trying to win the person to Jesus rather than simply win an argument.”
The videos are short, typically less than three minutes, and feature discussion questions.
Topics include:
— The attitude of apologetics
— Overcoming fear in sharing the gospel
— Assessing evangelistic efforts
— The importance of personal repentance in evangelism
“When we’re not trying to share the gospel, there’s always going to be anxiety,” Evans said. He encourages Christians to look for ways to develop opportunities to share their faith so they can be faithful and obedient to Christ’s command to make disciples.
Evans was the speaker of the winter 2020 Refocus event which toured Kentucky in January. Refocus events are planned to occur twice per year and are aimed at helping pastor and church leaders refocus their congregations on sharing their faith.
Evans is the former evangelism director for the Tennessee Baptist Convention.
The KBC is placing a major emphasis on evangelism in 2020. Patterson says the videos provide a great avenue for conversation about being evangelistic in the local church.
“We were able to pull out some of the best thoughts that will be most helpful to a local church,” Patterson said, “These videos could be used to train outreach leaders, Bible study leaders, even in a Wednesday night teaching setting.”
The videos are available at kybaptist.org/refocus2020 .
