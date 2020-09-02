Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall coming to London 

Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership is known for its many activities and this weekend is no exception.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be on display on Thursday afternoon through Monday, Sept. 7 to honor, respect and remember those who served during one of America's most controversial wars. The Memorial Wall will be located in the rear parking lot of the dealership on Thursday afternoon, with a special ceremony at 7 p.m.
A group will leave London at 2 p.m. Wednesday to escort the Memorial Wall along Hal Rogers Parkway, leaving Somerset around 3 p.m. and arriving at Wildcat Harley Davidson around 4 p.m. The Wall will be set up Thursday morning and will be on display until 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 7, the Wall will be available to view from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Those wishing to visit the Memorial Wall will be assisted by volunteers who can help them locate the names of lost veterans.
The tribute Wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC. It spans 360 feet and is 8 feet tall at its highest point. In addition to the 58,282 names of soldiers who were lost during the conflict, statistics and a timeline will be displayed for visitors to view. There will also be a memorial in tribute of the Iraq & Afghanistan conflicts.
For more information about the tribute wall, visit their website at AmericanVeteransTravelingTribute.com.
