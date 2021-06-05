Community members are invited to honor, respect and remember lost heroes as Wildcat Harley-Davidson serves as a site for the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall.
The Wall will be in London from Thursday, June 10 through Tuesday, June 15. It will be located in the rear parking lot of Wildcat Harley-Davidson, on the Hal Rogers Parkway, so it will be accessible to everyone.
The Wall will be available to view starting around noon on Thursday, and an opening ceremony will be held that evening at 7 p.m. Following the conclusion of the opening ceremonies, the Wall will be on display 24 hours a day until its closing on Tuesday.
The tribute Wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC. It spans 360 feet and is 8 feet tall at its highest point. In addition to the 58,282 names of soldiers who were lost during the conflict, statistics and a timeline will be displayed for visitors to view. There will also be a memorial in tribute of the Iraq & Afghanistan conflicts.
Volunteers will be onsite to provide assistance and to help locate the names of lost veterans, starting at noon on Thursday running until 8 p.m. They will also be available from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The ride to escort the Wall to London will leave Wildcat Harley-Davidson shortly after 2 on Wednesday, June 9.
If you have any questions, or are interested in volunteering, contact Wildcat Harley-Davidson at 606-862-5656, or email chris.minton@wildcatharley.com. If you’d like to learn more about the replica, visit AmericanVeteransTravelingTribute.com
