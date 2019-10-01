Lilly Collins experiments with this bubble maker during Thursday evening's festivities while her parents man the Serco booth on Fifth Street.
Sierra Hedrick, third from left, poses with friends prior to the concert by Vertical Horizon on Friday night.
Pistol Whip rocked the stage on Friday night at the Kinetic by Windstream/Wildcat Harley Davidson stage on Fourth Street.
Bluegrass group, Sideline, closed out the Stage of Stars entertainment on Thursday evening.
Bluegrass group, Sideline, closed out the Stage of Stars entertainment on Thursday evening.
The Colonel Sander Look Alike contest brought out nine candidates - one of the largest competitions in that contest in several years. Winners were: 3rd place, Randall Garrison, not pictured; 2nd place, Robert Cathers, second from left; and Winner, William Wilkerson, fourth from left. All contestants were invited to ride in the KFC float in Saturday's parade. This contest was sponsored by Minuteman Press.
Around 15 kids competed in the Kids Floss Dance contest on Thursday. Shown here, this young man displays his coordination skills.
featured
Views of 2019 World Chicken Festival
By Nita Johnson
Staff Writer
1 of 7
Lilly Collins experiments with this bubble maker during Thursday evening's festivities while her parents man the Serco booth on Fifth Street.
Sierra Hedrick, third from left, poses with friends prior to the concert by Vertical Horizon on Friday night.
Pistol Whip rocked the stage on Friday night at the Kinetic by Windstream/Wildcat Harley Davidson stage on Fourth Street.
Bluegrass group, Sideline, closed out the Stage of Stars entertainment on Thursday evening.
Bluegrass group, Sideline, closed out the Stage of Stars entertainment on Thursday evening.
The Colonel Sander Look Alike contest brought out nine candidates - one of the largest competitions in that contest in several years. Winners were: 3rd place, Randall Garrison, not pictured; 2nd place, Robert Cathers, second from left; and Winner, William Wilkerson, fourth from left. All contestants were invited to ride in the KFC float in Saturday's parade. This contest was sponsored by Minuteman Press.
Around 15 kids competed in the Kids Floss Dance contest on Thursday. Shown here, this young man displays his coordination skills.
The 30th annual World Chicken Festival kicked off Thursday evening with a variety of contests and entertainment. Pictured here are some of the festivities on Thursday and Friday evenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.