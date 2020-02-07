Vintage and collectible items return to the Laurel County Public Library 

Vintage and collectible items will once again be on sale at the Laurel County Public Library auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include vintage pictures, LPs, books, collector's plates and many other items.
The event is organized by the Friends of the Laurel County Library, a volunteer group supporting many library and outreach programs. All proceeds will go towards the Laurel County Public Library.
"We're just excited to see what our sale brings so that we can support our library. Everyone's welcome to see what we have," said Teressa Gibbs, president of the Friends of the Laurel County Public Library. She added that this is the second vintage book sale ever hold at the Library.
All goods sold have been donated; the Friends of the Laurel County Public Library accepts item donations year-round. Anyone can donate items by bringing them to the Laurel County Public Library's circulation desk, or by calling the library at (606) 864-5759.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Feb. 22. Gibbs said anyone can call the library this Saturday and ask if the event has been moved due to weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.