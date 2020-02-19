Virginia Ann Mayton, 77, of Lily passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Born November 20, 1942, in Bell County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Shrilda Miracle.
Virginia was a member of New Hope Ministries Church of God. Most important to her were faith, family, and friends. She was the co-founder and owner of Surplus Sales of Corbin.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dallas Miracle; infant sister, Ava Lou Miracle; and brother, Otis Wayne Miracle.
She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Boesch and husband John; daughter, Teresa Herald and husband Terry; son, Scott Mayton and wife Kristi; son, Bryan Mayton; five grandchildren, Lauren Mayton, Matthew Herald, Christopher Mayton, Benjamin Herald, and Cody Boesch; and eight siblings, Josie Hickey, Harold Miracle and wife Geneva, Kenneth Miracle and wife Deb, Henry Miracle and wife Ann, Basel Miracle, Donnie Miracle and wife Liz, Linda Hobbs and husband Buddy, and Vickie Jackson. She is also survived by several other relatives and numerous friends. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Addison and Paula Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Upland Cemetery Hulen, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers will be Lauren and Christopher Mayton, Matthew and Benjamin Herald, Cody Boesch, and Alvin Mayton.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.