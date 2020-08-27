The first day of the 2020-2021 school year for Laurel County School District students went "smoothly," although no students were permitted to attend in-person classes.
Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett told board members at Monday's bi-monthly meeting that the transition to the virtual classes went well, praising teachers, instructional assistants and all school staff for their efforts. Bennett and other administration, visited several of the county's schools on Monday, and said things went "very, very smoothly."
"Everyone did a great job - the teachers and instructional assistants, the principals did a wonderful job," Bennett said. "It's amazing how the staff has adjusted to this new model."
Board members also approved this year's tax rates, with Bennett indicating a decrease in the real property and tangible property taxes this year.
"The real property tax will be 48.7 cents per $100 assessed value, the tangible assets will be 48.7 cents per $100 assessed value and vehicle taxes will be 46.3 cents per $100 assessed value," Bennett told board members. "The rates have decreased by .3 cents on real and tangible property from last year."
Board member Bud Stuber commented that the school district's tax rates had not increased significantly over the past three decades.
"I checked back to the 1990s and the tax rates are almost the same as then," he said.
Also approved was an agreement with Family Health Care Health Services for the 2020-2021 school year, which Bennett said would provide more nurses for the school district without any cost to the district.
Other actions approved were:
• Fundraiser requests, which are contingent on the coach/sponsor and state and local agencies and guidelines regarding COVID mitigation and safety measures;
• Application for the KEDC LINK grants;
• Elgin Children's Foundation Elementary School Dental Grant agreement;
• Second reading of Dual Credit Policy Revisions;
• Hiring of an Emergency Certified Special Education teacher as no qualified MSD (Moderate/Severe Disability) teaching applicants were available.
