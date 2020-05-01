Although not always considered as first responders, the staff of the Laurel County Health Department are on the frontlines, serving their duties to help the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the 16 full-time staff deal with investigations as positive coronavirus cases are announced, they are also assisting those patients who require in-house services that are deemed necessary by the Department of Public Health. Those services include face-to-face visits for STD testing and treatment, emergency vaccines, and DOT testing for tuberculosis patients. When that face-to-face contact is essential, the patient's temperature is taken and the healthcare staff are donned in PPE to protect themselves as well as the patient.
Other services that can be handled over the phone are done in that manner as social distancing continues.
Mark Hensley, executive director, said some of the health department's 16 staff are working in multiple counties, with one staff member working remotely three days per week.
The investigative team is referred to as ERRT (Early Rapid Response Team) and consists of Mark Hensley (Director), Gabriella Hodges (Epidemiologist), Carolee Epperson (Infection Control Nurse), Tyler Caldwell (Preparedness Planner), Rick Evans (Environmentalist), and Brandi Gilley (Accreditation Coordinator).
"Other staff members are working with the COVID-19 response, but this is our core team," Hensley said. "Also, we consider our community partners as a part of our team as they play a vital role in identifying the positive case and reporting to the local health department, assist with enforcement procedures for those that are non-compliant and provide other pertinent resources."
Members of the ERRT team regularly attend conferences and refresher courses along with their annually required CEU's (Continuing Education Units). Other staff are trained onsite with the "Just in Time Training" by the Department of Public Health.
While the COVID-19 crisis has created a whole new atmosphere for healthcare workers, the Laurel County Health Department staff continues to serve the community as it always did. It also focuses on protecting the health of the staff as well as the public that it continues to serve through the pandemic and restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement to The Sentinel Echo, Hensley wrote: "The Laurel County Health Department has enacted a policy to protect both the public and staff by limiting face-to-face services, providing telephonic WIC services, educating the public on COVID-19, providing epidemiological tracking of COVID-19 for individuals that test positive and identifying contacts, employees practicing social distancing, increased cleaning and hygiene methods as well as all employees, clients, and visitors will have their body temperature tested upon entering the building by designated persons at the start of the work day."
The newness of the COVID-19 virus that has infected thousands and taken the lives of many more imposed an entirely new environment for people across the globe but health professionals continue to deal with the pandemic while scientists continue to search for vaccines to battle the deadly virus. With more and more test sites being established across the state, the continuing research into finding a vaccine could put the Laurel County establishment as one of the sites where vaccines could be administered.
"The vaccination is still in production at this time; however, once a vaccine is developed and approved by the FDA, the health department will most likely become a COVID-19 vaccination site," Hensley said.
But until that time arrives, health officials urge the public to follow the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control by staying home if you are sick, washing hands frequently, disinfecting frequently touched and used surfaces, and keep social distancing in place. Governor Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Home" recommendations re-enforce the same policies, as well as urging residents of Kentucky to protect themselves as well as others by following those guidelines.
