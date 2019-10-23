Vogal Asher, of Crittenden, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 69.
He was born on March 20, 1950 in Red Bird, Kentucky.
Vogal retired as a truck driver and was also part of the Masons. He enjoyed genealogy, camping, gardening, working on tractors and could fix nearly anything that was broken.
His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family whom he cared for deeply.
Vogal was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Asher and a sister, Brenda Collett.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of nearly 30 years, Rebecca Asher; children, Allen (Kim) Asher, Aaron (Bobbie) Asher and Michelle (Russel Giles) Asher; mother and stepfather, Lucy (Lester) Smith; siblings, Malcolm Asher, Herman Asher, Richard Asher, Wanda Jackson, Sharon Whitehead, Carole Buckles, Daryl Joe Smith, Tony Asher, Serena Asher, Karen Asher, Sandra Kay Asher and Theresa Asher; grandchildren, April Asher, Robert Allen Asher, Brittany Nicole Asher, Austin Asher, Brooke Ann Asher, Preston Wyatt Asher and Kaleigh Madison Giles; great-grandchildren, Lucas Edward Asher and Beau Jenning Asher; in-laws, Marion and Betty Taylor and Jeff and Cindy Maust Taylor; good friend, Jason Mann; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will mourn his sudden passing and cherish the memories they shared with him.
A visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at London Funeral Home, 879 S Main St, London, KY 40741.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. the following day, Saturday, at the funeral home.
A gathering of friends will then take place from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042.
For directions, to order flowers or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com or www.londonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.