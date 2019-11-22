While most people celebrate Thanksgiving with a big meal with families, a select group of people are working to ensure the holiday is a safe one for everyone.
First responders such as fire, ambulance, rescue, dispatch and law enforcement personnel commonly sacrifice holidays and other special occasions to be on call for emergencies ranging from a minor fall to major traffic crashes or home fires.
But this year, Sandra and Kenneth Wolff wanted to show their appreciation to first responders by hosting a Thanksgiving meal for those who will be on duty on Thanksgiving Day.
"The Lord laid it on my heart to do this," Sandra explained. "The first responders have to be there, have to be on duty. They give up their holiday so they can be on hand for emergencies or whatever the need is. A lot of them don't get to have a dinner with their families. We decided this year to fix them Thanksgiving dinner."
The Wolffs have been collecting donations from various businesses and currently have a large supply of food to prepare for Thursday's dinner. What they need now is people to help cook the donated food.
"We've got a turkey and some hams, vegetables, desserts, rolls and paper products," said Kenneth. "We always cook and have a lot of food leftover, so this year we wanted to share our Thanksgiving with the first responders who won't get to have Thanksgiving with their families."
The Wolffs have reserved the Laurel County Courthouse Annex Room on Broad Street to serve the first responders on Thanksgiving Day but are needing additional help to complete their mission.
"The community room doesn't have a stove so we need people to help cook and bring it there," Sandra added. "We also need volunteers to come help serve the food. We're going to be in the community room at 11 to set up and we'll have volunteers come there to help serve and meet the first responders who help our community."
So far, approximately 70 first responders from Ambulance Inc., London Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the county's three law enforcement agencies will be on call on Thanksgiving Day. The Wolffs said they hope families will enjoy their meal with family members, then come and help serve. For those working and not able to sit down and eat their meal, the Wolffs have procured trays with lids so they can still enjoy a Thanksgiving meal while serving the public.
Items still needed are canned corn, creamed corn, green beans, bananas, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sugar, whipped topping (tubs and spray), aluminum foil, vanilla extract, milk, eggs, vegetables for veggie tray, bowls, napkins, plastic tablecloths and aluminum pans.
"First responders are always there to help, and you never know when you might need them," Kenneth said. "We just wanted to be there for them this year. We hope the community - individuals and churches - will join in to show them how much they mean to our community."
For information on how you can help, contact the Wolffs at (606) 657-2344 or by email at pitvom2019@gmail.com.
