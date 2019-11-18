If the holiday season signifies the "feel good" spirit, then London can be proud.
Numerous volunteers arrived at the London God's Pantry Thursday evening, packing boxes of Thanksgiving meaks for distribution to needy families across an eight county region. The first-ever Thanksgiving Basket Brigade brought out two groups of volunteers to help pack 1,000 boxes for food-deficient families across southern Kentucky over the holiday weekend.
Volunteers took their places along an assembly line, beginning with several men unfolding boxes and setting them on a conveyor belt where volunteers placed the food items in the boxes. Once the boxes reached the end of the conveyor belt, they were taped, labeled and placed onto pallets for shipping next Monday.
The first group of volunteers were at the top of their game during the first stint - packing 500 boxes of food in just 45 minutes.
The Basket Brigade offered a full Thanksgiving meal including a turkey (distributed at pickup), two cans of corn, green beans, sweet potatoes and mixed fruit, two packs of turkey gravy mix, two packs of cornbread stuffing mix, one corn muffin mix, and one can of cranberry sauce, crackers, honey graham sticks and a brownie mix.
The London center is the regional distribution point for the central and eastern part of God's Pantry Food Bank that supplies food to needy families in the area. God's Pantry Food Bank provides 30,542,078 meals to people struggling with hunger. This nonprofit organization was founded in 1956 with the mission to reduce hunger throughout Kentucky by making the best use of available resources. The London center is not a distribution point for individuals, but rather sends out food to various locations in the area.
To learn more about God's Pantry Food Bank, visit their website at http://www.godspantry.org. To make donations, call their office at (606) 862-0640 or drop off monetary donations at their office at 1215 East Fourth Street in London.
Photos on page 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.