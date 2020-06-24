Votes cast at North and South Laurel High Schools during Tuesday's primary election

Photo by Nita Johnson
Kentucky's primary election was held on Tuesday, with voters going to North and South Laurel High School gymnasiums to cast their votes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, polls opened on June 8 for in-person voting with Election Day hosting the two high schools as the sole voting sites. Due to mail-in ballots and absentee voting, the final results of the primary election will not be released until noon Tuesday, June 30. In-person voting results were going to be posted Tuesday night, but the Sentinel-Echo will provide a complete list of results in next week's Wednesday edition after all votes have been counted.
