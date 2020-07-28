Large groups of people have taken advantage of the "free dumping" on Fridays at Laurel Landfill, but the extraordinarily large turnout has prompted changes in those procedures.
According to Jim Ed McDaniel, Laurel County Solid Waste Coordinator, the long wait period experienced by many residents on Fridays is being alleviated by the issuance of vouchers.
"We are now issuing vouchers that people can pick up and use Monday through Fridays for free dumping at the landfill," McDaniel said. "We've been doing the free dumping on Friday but we've had people lined up for two hours, so we decided to use vouchers so they can take their garbage any weekday through July."
McDaniel said the vouchers will be issued one per household and can be redeemed through the month of July. However, the materials that can be taken to the landfill still have some restrictions.
"Residents in Laurel County can take items to the landfill that the garbage truck doesn't pick up, like couches or chairs," he explained. "But the landfill isn't accepting any household garbage, just items the garbage trucks don't pick up. And we aren't taking any tires at the landfill."
This service is available for Laurel County residents only.
Anyone interested in obtaining a voucher for free dumping can visit the Solid Waste office on Substation Street off McWhorter Street in London, or call (606) 878-6845.
