Her enthusiasm and school spirit paid off well for North Laurel High School senior Callie Wagers who signed last week to attend the University of Louisville and participate in the band.
NLHS Principal Mike Black said he has known Wagers for 10 years or longer, having his daughter on the same athletic team as Wagers. He said her leadership in the NLHS band program caught the eye of many fans attending sporting events.
"People would ask me who is that girl in your pep band?" Black said. "She's certainly been an asset to the band, playing the drums."
NLHS Band Director Billy Carpenter said he could say many things about Wagers.
"She's an incredible asset wherever we needed her," he said. "I'm sure she'll do the same at Louisville."
Amy Ackler, band director and professor of music at U of L welcomed Wagers to the university. The two had previously met when Wagers joined other high school students last semester. Ackler said the two had already made some memories together and would undoubtedly make more in the future.
