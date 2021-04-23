Walker named publisher of Sentinel-Echo  

Mark Walker, a veteran newspaper executive, has been promoted from general manager to publisher of three eastern Kentucky newspapers, effective immediately.
The papers are The Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, The Sentinel-Echo in London, and The Times-Tribune in Corbin. All are owned by CNHI, LLC.
“It is a great honor to be named publisher,” said Walker. “All three of the newspapers have great staffs that I enjoy working with. I look forward to guiding them in my new role to continue elevating the quality of what we do as local publications vital to the communities we serve.”
Walker has served as general manager of the London and Corbin papers for two years, and the Somerset paper for the past year. He also was a regional circulation manager for CNHI Kentucky. Previously, he worked for Schurz Communications, Boone Newspapers and RR Donnelley and Sons.
A native of Glasgow, Kentucky, he began his newspaper career at the Glasgow Daily Times as a sports photographer while in high school.
