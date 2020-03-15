Beginning Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores, including London's Walmart, will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock the products customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.
Walmart changes hours to stock, clean
Reba Lavonne Rosenbaum, 84, London, widow of late Phillip E. Rosenbaum, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, London Funeral Home. Burial at Ralph George Family Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. Wednesday, London Funeral Home.
Joyce Evelyn Schott, age 91, widow of Elmer Schott, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph - London. Services were 1 PM Saturday, March 8, at Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. John's Cemetery, East Bernstadt.
