Walmart nation-wide is implementing a series of new policies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The chain of supermarkets hopes to allow people access to needed supplies during the quarantine while protecting the health of shoppers and staff.
"We are focused on serving our customers during this unprecedented time," said Rebecca Thompson, Walmart's senior manager of corporate communications. "The store is operating as normal. As we've announced before, we have enacted cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart's Chief Medical Officer, and we will continue taking any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers."
Those steps include delivering updated procedures to associates through videos and photos, as well as schedules for cleaning to help provide clear guidance. Associates can use a voice-activated app called Ask Sam to ask for cleaning guides for any area of the store. Additionally, Walmart stores have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building.
On April 4, Walmart began taking steps to further promote social distancing and manage customer flow in all locations nationwide. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time. Store associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a "1-out-1-in" basis.
"The measure is intended to complement other recent changes to protect our associates and customers, including expanded cleaning and sanitization protocols, the installation of plexiglass guards at checkout and pharmacies, and floor decals and signage identifying appropriate social distancing. We remain focused on taking measures for associates to protect themselves while supplying the community with essential items for their families," Thompson explained.
Last week, Walmart also announced an expansion of associate health screenings and temperature checks prior to them beginning their shifts. Should an associate have a fever (100 degrees or higher) or answer "yes" to the screening questionnaire, they will be asked to return home until symptoms subside or they go through necessary COVID-19 protocols.
"We also announced that associates will be provided masks and gloves upon request. Providing these materials to facilities and enacting these health initiatives will take about two weeks to put in place," said Thompson.
For the previous two weeks, Walmart began installing plexiglass barriers at the pharmacy lanes of both Walmart and Sam's Club. These guards will be installed at the regular Walmart registers during the coming days.
"This is intended to help bring peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to keep our people and our stores safe. We also installed floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other," said Thompson.
For more information regarding ongoing COVID-19 related changes at Walmart, visit Walmart.com/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.