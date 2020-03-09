Residents at Laurel Heights will get some extra activities, thanks to a grant through the London Walmart store.
Walmart officials gathered with residents of the facility on Wednesday for a special presentation - a $30,000 check.
Jamie Campbell, manager of the London store, said she was in disbelief when she heard about the huge contribution.
"I saw that and said, 'Is this real?' We had posted pictures of some of the residents coming into the store and we've partnered with them on different projects that we have posted pictures on our website," she explained. "We've built a friendship with some of the residents.
"This is all because of the store employees and you," Campbell added.
Laurel Heights Executive Director Kathey Young said the gift would be used to enhance the activities for residents, including the dementia unit.
"We will purchase a computer program called Never Too Late that has games, therapy activities, even a driving simulator for those residents who want to drive. It even comes with a steering wheel."
The money will also be used to refurbish the sensory room in the dementia unit.
Young thanked the Walmart staff who came to present the check.
"This is a fantastic gift and we thank you and your team," she said.
The new computer program will also allow residents to create their own personal accounts - similar to how a Facebook page is maintained - where their families can send pictures.
"If someone lives out of town and has a birthday party or something that the resident can't go to, this will allow the family to send pictures," explained Activity Director Sharon Rosenau. "Every resident will have their own account. This will help them feel closer to their families."
