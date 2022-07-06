The costs for operating the city's two splash pads and garbage maintenance became a topic of heated discussion at Tuesday's meeting of London City Council, with council members butting heads with London Mayor Troy Rudder and City Attorney Larry Bryson on the issue.
After a nearly 45-minute debate, council members voted not to bill the city tourism commission for water usage at the three city parks - Mill Street, Wellness Park and Whitley Branch. Levi Jackson Park differs from those three in that it has facilities that generates revenues through building rentals, pool admission and camping fees. Council member Kip Jervis was absent for Tuesday's meeting - the remaining five cast their votes with four in favor of providing water to the tourism commission properties and Councilman Danny Phelps logging in the sole "no" vote.
Councilman Daniel Carmack opened the discussion during Tuesday's special-called meeting - special called due to the regular Monday date being the July 4th holiday. Carmack questioned why the city and county tourism commissions were receiving bills for garbage and water usage - items that have never been billed before.
"The reason I asked for this to be put on the agenda is because the city and county tourism is receiving bills they've never gotten before. The city tourism has seen bills for the water at the splash pads," Carmack said.
Starr Handy, chair of the city tourism commission, said the bills for the splash pad water usage was between $20,000 and $30,000 for the months they are operating. The City of London Tourism Commission oversees the city's four parks - Mill Street, Whitley Branch Veterans' Park, the Wellness Park and Levi Jackson Park - with the splash pads located at Mill Street and the Wellness Park. He said he understood billing for garbage, but questioned the rates charged for the water usage.
Commissioner Kelly Greene, who serves on the city council as well as the city tourism council, said she had the ordinances addressing the separation of the city and city tourism that stated the city tourism would "no longer be a customer" under the City's umbrella for water usage. However, she adamantly disagreed with charging the tourism commission for the splash pads.
That was also Carmack's point - one with which Bryson and Rudder both disagreed. Rudder reiterated that the city tourism commission generates revenue from the 3% restaurant tax while Bryson pointed out the city government and the city tourism commission were separate due to the tourism commission becoming an SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity).
Carmack disagreed with the billing of both city and county tourism commissions, but especially the water bill for the city tourism.
"They are part of the city. Even though we're separate on paper, we are still the City of London people and for us to just bill them - out of the blue - did we negotiate, was there a conversation where we said, 'hey we're going to start on this today?"
Councilman Danny Phelps said the separation of billing came when the city tourism became SPGE and began discussing paying for their own insurance, obtaining their own legal counsel and other issues involved in establishing themselves as an SPGE. Judd Weaver then spoke up with his view of the situation.
"This was never discussed openly about charging tourism for anything like that," Weaver said.
Carmack then asked how long the county tourism commission had been separate from the city, with Bryson answering that they have never been part of the city government.
"But we're trying to argue the point that they're separate entities and that's true.......but we just sent them (county tourism) a bill as well so why are we just now sending them a bill when they've been separate for years," Carmack questioned.
Bryson said the city tourism commission received money to operate from the city's restaurant tax - another point with which Carmack questioned.
"They're bringing in events, they're bringing in tourists, they're bringing in business to our community. They're doing what a lot of cities do without a tourism commission," Carmack said. "Why can we as a city not be helpful and work together whether we're the same entity or not on paper? Why can we not be helpful?"
"It's like that word SPGE has become a bad word and it is not," Greene interjected. "And it wasn't everybody involved in that. They became an SPGE - that's fine. But it's like now they're getting billed and it's 'we're not doing this for you' and 'we're cutting you off.'"
Bryson said all city water customers pay their bills and that the restaurant tax funds the tourism commission. Carmack said while he understood that consumers must pay for their usage, he still questioned why the county tourism commission received bills when they have never been billed prior to the city tourism commission withdrawing from the City of London's oversight and becoming SPGE.
At that point, Handy interrupted, stating that the city and county had considered an "in-kind" trade out of use of city property for the tourism impact on their activities.
"You look at what archery (sponsored by the county tourism commission) brings in. That's the single biggest draw to this county - restaurants, retail, hotel - everything that's used," he said. "There's no denying - it brings in several thousand people and books up hotels from Mt. Vernon to beyond the Tennessee line. My point being - it's always been a partnership, working together."
Bryson then questioned Handy on the current balance in the city tourism's account, still arguing that the citizens should know what the restaurant tax money is being used for. Handy replied that nearly one-third of the city tourism's budget is allotted to salaries and insurance for employees and that the tourism commission is putting in nearly $1.5 million in improvements in the city parks - which is leased to the city tourism commission through the City of London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.