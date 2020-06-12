Laurel County Water District #2 was presented the Outstanding Water Treatment Plant Award for 2019 by the Eastern Chapter of the KWWOA (Kentucky Water & Wastewater Operators Association). The Eastern Chapter includes 34 counties in Kentucky. Utilities must be a member in good standing with the Division of Water and KWWOA and be demonstrating a level of proficient operations in accordance with all regulatory standards to be eligible for nomination for the award. Pictured left to right are Roy Collett (Plant Manager), Kenneth Fisher (General Manager/Superintendent), Lisa Baker (Commissioner), Ronnie Ball (Commissioner/Secretary of the Board), David Moore (Commissioner), Kenneth Finley (Commissioner/Vice-Chairman & Treasurer of the Board), Roy Wayne Jenkins (Commissioner/Chairman of the Board) and Wanda Simons Smith (Office Manager/Accountant).
Photo submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.