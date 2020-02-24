The county's latest industrial park is undergoing its initial stages of infrastructure with the construction of a 50,000 gallon water tower.
Greer Industrial Park, located at the intersection of U.S. 25 South and KY 1006, was purchased in 2018 and has recently sold its first plot to JRD Systems. But to accommodate the expected growth of the newest industrial park, local leaders realized that an abundant supply of water was necessary.
According to Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority (LLCEDA), the need was readily addressed by local leaders, who sought funding for the water tower. That effort resulted in the LLCEDA and Laurel Water District #2 investing money into the project as well as federal funding for the project.
Thompson explained the procedure with the following statement:
The Laurel County Water District No. 2 owns and operates a water treatment and distribution system which serves the rural population of southern Laurel and northwestern Knox counties. The water system consists of a treatment facility along with a series of distribution and transmission water lines, booster pump stations and storage tanks that are strategically located throughout the system.
Currently, the northern portion of the District's service area is supplied via one existing storage tank in the Lily community (Aisin Storage Tank - 500,000 gallon capacity). Demand growth in this area has been steadily increasing over the past few decades, largely as a result of gains in residential development. However, in recent years, the London - Laurel County Industrial Development Authority (LLCIDA) has purchased two large tracts of farmland and is currently developing these parcels into industrial parks. As a result of this sustained growth, the District’s water storage capacity is no longer adequate and must be increased.
The District has worked with LLCIDA (now LLCEDA) to develop a project which will construct a new 500,000 gallon elevated water storage tank within the Greer Industrial Park. Once completed in April, the proposed storage tank will double the volume of stored water available in Districts northern service area. As a result, the District will have the excess capacity required to supply the area’s surging demand. In addition, the proposed storage tank will greatly improve the level of fire protection which the District can provide to potential occupants in both new industrial parks and also to those residential customers in the surrounding areas.
The total construction cost for the project is $1,650,000, with a corresponding total project cost of $2,150,000. Full project funding has been secured through a combination of grant and low-interest loan funds. Specifically, the funding package includes a $1,300,000 grant which was awarded through the Section 531 – Southern and Eastern Kentucky Environmental Infrastructure Program, a $445,000 low interest loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, and $405,000 in local funds provided by LLCEDA and Laurel Water District No. 2.
“This is the perfect example of how Laurel County works together to meet the needs of the community,” Thompson said. "Developing the 132 acre Greer Industrial Park is a massive undertaking and one missing component was the deficient water pressure. Recruiting efforts can begin only when we have adequate infrastructure in place, now that missing piece is happening with thanks to our local team and partners who were able to meet the gaps.”
This project is being jointly funded through the Army Corps of Engineers Section 504 Program, the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, Laurel Water District #2 and London-Laurel Co. Economic Development Authority. Mayor Troy Rudder, Judge Executive David Westerfield, ED Paula Thompson and LW2 Supt. Kenneth Fisher played a critical role in securing funding for this project.
The first purchase of 20 acres was just finalized with JRD Systems, LLC, a logistics/fulfillment warehouse, will locate in the park on 20 acres and create more than 100 jobs. A contract was also awarded to construct a 60,000 square foot speculative building in the park to recruit a new jobs to the county. Both facilities are expected to be complete in fall 2020. This water tower was critical to both these building being usable as both would have fire suppression systems that require increased water pressure.
Thompson added that the new water tower would also prove beneficial should there arise an emergency situation.
"If the community suffered a disaster or ice storm that caused water outage, the area would benefit by 500,000 gallons of water stored in the tank," she said.
