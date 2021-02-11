London, KY (40741)

Today

Freezing rain this evening...then cloudy late. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...then cloudy late. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.