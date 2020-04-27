We’re still here and ready to serve our community  

Even though our office is currently restricting public access, we are still working to provide services to our community.
Here are a few services that are currently available:
Soil Testing - Soil samples to test your soil fertility are still being accepted for both farmers and homeowners (lawn and garden). We have a station set up between the two entrance doors to our main office lobby, complete with forms and staplers. Just bring your soil sample inside, complete the appropriate form, and staple the form to your sample. Be sure to include your name, address and telephone numbers so we can contact you if we need more information.
Gardening Information - We have lots of informative publications and online resources for new and experienced gardeners. Gardening is great exercise, stress reliever and an ongoing science experiment for your children during this time of homeschooling. We can provide you with detailed information that covers every aspect of gardening from A-Z (Asparagus to Zucchini). Call our office during business hours and let our receptionist know what information you would like to have. We will have it ready for you to pick up at the office entrance, between the entry doors. I also will be posting gardening videos on our Facebook page, “Laurel County Extension Agriculture and Horticulture” so be sure to follow us on Facebook, or visit my web site at laurel.ca.uky.edu/horticulture.
Farmers Market - If growing your own garden isn’t something you want to tackle, remember that the London-Laurel County Farmers Market is slowly beginning to open for the summer. For the last two Saturdays, we have had plants and fresh farm meat available at the market. We are taking extra precautions to protect our farmers and our community members during the COVID-19 health crisis. The vendors are practicing social distancing by leaving an empty vendor spot between them. We have hand sanitizer stations that we ask all customers to use, and we also ask that you remain a safe social distance away from the vendor and each other. Please be patient with us as we work our way through this summer. As more of our fresh seasonal produce becomes available, we will have to adapt our policies to ensure everyone’s safety.
For more information contact the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.