London City Council member - and 2022 mayoral candidate - Judd Weaver issued a statement Wednesday evening regarding the special audit of the City of London by Kentucky State Auditor. That audit listed numerous discrepancies regarding usage of taxpayer money related to the City of London Tourism Commission as well as hiring, pay and inaccurate record keeping by the City of London.
Weaver remained neutral in the special city council meeting last week when two council members advocated the immediate resignation of City Attorney Larry Bryson following the release of the state audit. Another council member requested Mayor Troy Rudder to "step down" as mayor as the findings of the audit listed several actions overseen by Rudder. The audit states in multiple places that council members and tourism commission members were not aware of several of those actions and minutes from meetings were either incomplete or had not received approval by either of the two boards.
Weaver's statement reads as such:
"As a London City Council member, I want to take this opportunity to address the Auditor of Public Accounts' examination of the City of London (City) and the City of London Tourism Commission and Convention Center (Commission).
This examination has provided the City Council with documented information to questions and concerns we have inquired about recently. Now that the City Council has documented information gathered by a third party government agency. It is my intention to immediately start the process of implementing the Auditor's recommendations and developing and receiving the written agreements between the City Council and Commission that will clearly define each agencies responsibilities and financial obligations. The recommendations relating to the City and Commission will be resolved promptly and with a spirit of cooperation, as I feel both agencies want to define their respective roles and achieve their missions.
It is my pledge to address and resolve each finding in the Auditor's report. However, Finding 4 and Finding 6 warrant a closer review by the City Council. Finding 4, relating to the Mayor's decision to pay employee bonuses violated Section 3 of the Kentucky Constitution. As noted in the Auditor's report, the bonuses were paid without the City Council's knowledge and Mayor Rudder acted independently and arbitrarily resulting in a clear violation of the Kentucky Constitution. As to Finding 6, Mayor Rudder again acted independently and arbitrarily by violating KRS 61.8520, which prohibits a city employee from contracting with the city that employs them. Mayor Rudder informed the Auditor that the City Council had been told verbally of the decision, but it had not approved the action. Further, the City Council was not provided any document that disclosed the employee's relationship with the entity contracted by the City or approve of the arrangement in writing.
Based upon the conclusion reached in the Auditor's report and Mayor Rudder's acknowledgement of those violations, as referenced in his response letter to the Auditor's report dated April 4, 2022, it is my intention to request a special called London City Council meeting to discuss and consider all legal remedies available to the City Council and the citizens of London, up to and including a vote to remove Mayor Rudder from office."
Weaver signed the document, which was posted on his personal Facebook page, "Respectfully, Judd Weaver."
During last week's special-called city council meeting, some members asked for another meeting, to be held this week. However, at this time, no information has been released regarding that meeting or when it may be scheduled.
